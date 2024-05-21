Jason Momoa Confirms Dating Actress Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has officially introduced his new lady love to the world. The actor confirmed that he is dating Adria Arjona by sharing PDA-filled pictures with her on social media. The 44-year-old recently went on a trip to Japan and was accompanied by the 32-year-old Puerto Rican actress.

Momoa has confirmed his relationship five months after his divorce from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The actor previously teased that he was dating someone during his appearance at a Comic Con festival in England earlier this month but did not reveal her name at that time.

Jason Momoa Confirms Relationship with Adria Arjona with PDA-Filled Pictures

Momoa took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of pictures from his Japan trip. In one of the photos, the actor is seen sitting beside Arjona with his arms wrapped around her as they dine with their friends’ group in a Japanese restaurant. Another picture shows the couple sitting on a beach with Arjona holding Momoa’s arm and their hair flowing in the wind. The two looked super happy together as they posed for the picture.

Momoa tagged Arjona along with his other friends in the caption and wrote, “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j”.

Arjona is known for playing Bix Caleen in Disney+’s Andor and Anathema Device in Prime Video’s Good Omens. She has also appeared in the films Hit Man, Morbius, Pacific Rim Uprising, and 6 Underground. The actress is the daughter of Guatemalan-Mexican singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona.

Momoa Finalized his Divorce from Lisa Bonet in January 2024

The Aquaman actor was married to The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet for five years before announcing their split in 2022. Two years later, in January 2024, Bonet filed for divorce, which was finalized the same day. The ex-couple has two children: 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

Following his split from Bonet, Momoa dated Mexican actress and singer Eiza González for a brief period. On May 11, 2024, the actor confirmed that he was seeing someone again. At the Basingstoke Comic Con, when a fan asked him if he was single, Momoa replied, “I’m very much in a relationship, I’ve been in a relationship for a while. I’m just really enjoying privacy ’cause back in the day no one gave a f***, and now everyone does, but I’m still the same guy.”

