Camila Cabello Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to This YouTuber: 'It was Literally Lovemaking'

Camila Cabello has divulged some personal details about her life, revealing when and how she lost her virginity. The singer appeared on the new episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and disclosed that she was 20 years old when she had sex for the first time with her first boyfriend, Matthew Hussey.

Hussey, 36, is a life coach and YouTuber who dated Cabello, 27, for over a year between 2018 and 2019. Recalling her first intimate moment with Hussey, Camila Cabello said that it was beautiful as it was literally lovemaking.

Camila Cabello Reveals She Lost Her Virginity to First Boyfriend Matthew Hussey

Speaking about her love life on the Armchair Expert podcast, Cabello said that she never had a real boyfriend and felt lonely before she met Hussey on the sets of the TODAY show in February 2018. “That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time,” said the Fifth Harmony alum, adding, “I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend.’ There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely.”

When Shepard asked her if she had been having sex before she turned 20, the singer replied, “No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.” Further elaborating on her relationship with Hussey, Cabello revealed that his experience as a life coach made him a great partner.

Cabello and Hussey Parted Ways in June 2019

After a year of dating, Cabello broke up with Hussey in June 2019. A month later, she got into a relationship with her Señorita collaborator, Shawn Mendes. The couple dated for over two years before going their separate ways in November 2021. In April 2023, the two once again sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing at Coachella; however, they chose to remain single.

On the other hand, Hussey moved on with Audrey Le Strat and got married to her in October 2023. The life coach is famous for being the author of the New York Times bestselling book Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve. The success of the book also kickstarted Hussey’s YouTube career, where he currently has over 3 million followers. Meanwhile, Cabello is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which is slated to be launched on June 28, 2024.

