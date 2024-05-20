Tom Holland is currently the beloved Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the MCU, but the English actor would not have gotten the part if it wasn’t for the Russo brothers—Joe and Anthony Russo. The directors had to fight with Sony to cast Tom as Peter. Keep scrolling for more.

Holland appeared as the web-slinging superhero for the first time in MCU’s Captain America: Civil War, directed by the Russo brothers. Tom then had his solo film the following year and appeared in the Avengers movies. His films are placed in the Sony-shared Marvel universe, and the last one earned a billion dollars released in the last leg of 2021.

In an interview with British GQ, the Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo opened up about their meeting with Sony when they were adamant about hiring Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU. They clarified that Marvel Boss Kevin Feige was in favor of their decision. Joe said, “We talked with Feige at Marvel about Holland, and he got excited, and then we went to Sony… And they were like, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought [Holland] back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet.”

Joe Russo explained that Sony was reluctant to hand them control over Spider-Man. They were also “nervous about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars down the line.” The Avengers: Endgame co-director added, “Sony’s reservations were: ‘Are we loaning it? Or are we giving it to them to help us reinvent it in a way that adds value for us?'”

Anthony Russo‘s statement echoed his brother Joe’s: “It was the first time Spider-Man had ever been cast as an actual teenager, right? Which was very important to us; there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid.”

Sony made the right choice to go with Joe and Anthony Russo’s decision to get Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man. The 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together the previous Peter Parkers. It shattered box office collections and is reportedly the last Marvel movie to reach the one-billion mark. It collected $1.9 billion worldwide. Tom is set to return for a fourth installment soon, but not much has been revealed about the potential project.

