Sarah Wayne Callies, who rose to fame with her breakout role as Dr Sarah in Prison Break, revealed that popularity came with a cost. During her appearance on the “Broad Ideas” podcast on Monday, May 20, Callies told host Rachel Bilson that her memories of her time on the hit Fox Show were riddled with “rampant misogyny” fostered by some of the male co-stars in the series.

The hit Fox series, which ran from 2005 to 2009 and was followed by a 2016 revival season and a television film, launched the careers of most of the actors, including Sarah Wayne Callies. While the actress admitted that she has developed lifelong friendships with some stars, she also noted that most were terrible to be around on set.

While the “Walking Dead” actress did not name names, she recalled challenges dealing with her male co-stars as the “only woman” on set. The actress also revealed she had to talk her husband out of” going to hospitalize somebody” over some of the issues she faced. The actress has been married to Josh Winterhalt since 2002. The couple met at Dartmouth College.

Reflecting on the seemingly harrowing time, she recalled, “I’ve had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, ‘Holy s–t.'”

Callies continued that she cannot bring herself to watch the series as it would often send her into a tailspin recalling what she had to endure filming the show. She told the OC star, ‘What did I let them do to me? What did I let them say to me? What did I put up with? What did I not report?'”

While the actress refused to elaborate further, she promised to reveal more in a future episode of her “Prison Breaking” podcast with former co-star Paul Adelstein. The hit show also starred Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.

