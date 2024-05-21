The Disney/Pixar film Inside Out 2 is set to return after the first film was released in 2015. The industry is hopeful about the film’s domestic opening weekend as it is tracking to earn solid numbers, which might be the highest opening weekend in 2024. The animated film is set to release in a few weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

Pete Docter directed the first movie with a voice cast featuring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling, Diane Lane, and more. It was also a summer release and was also nominated for the Oscars. The story revolves around a young girl named Riley who adapts to her family’s relocation as five personified emotions administer her thoughts and actions. The movie grossed $90.4 million on its opening weekend. It was made on an estimated budget of $175 million.

Kelsey Mann directed Inside Out 2 by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Diane Lane returned as the voice cast. Meanwhile, Bill Hader has been replaced by Tony Hale, and Liza Kapira replaced Mindy Kaling. Maya Hawk, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser have joined the cast in the sequel. The film was announced in 2022 at the D23 Expo.

According to Box Office Pro’s report, the sequel, Inside Out 2, is looking at an $80 million to $115 million debut in its opening weekend. If it hits the upper range and earns $100 million, it would be the biggest opening this year. So far, Timothee Chalamet led Dune: Part Two has that record with its $82.5 million opening. It would also be the biggest opening for Pixar since Toy Story 4 was released in 2019.

Pixar/Disney’s Inside Out 2 is set to release on June 14, 2024.

