Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by Wes Ball was released in the theatres last Friday. It has been enjoying a favorable run at the North American box office. Meanwhile, things are not so bad in China for the fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes. Scroll below to read about its detailed box office report in China.

The movie opened in more than four thousand movie theatres and had a positive opening weekend in the United States. It is set many years after the reign of Caeser, portrayed by Andi Serkis in the previous trilogy. The story revolves around a young ape, Noa, and a human named Mae and their journey. Kevin Durand plays Proximus Caesar, who preaches an altered version of Caesar’s teachings. According to reports, the latest movie had an estimated production budget of $160 million.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is again in the Top 3 in China. It has been playing over thirty-one thousand screenings. It grossed $2.4 million on the second Saturday, dropping 37.1% from last Saturday. It was a working day and grossed a $18.5 million cume. The report further stated that the Planet of Apes reboot’s fourth installment raked in $165K in pre-sales for Sunday and will keep playing in 34k screenings.

Wes Ball’s movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is eyeing a $4 million to $5 million on its second three-day weekend and a 65%-56% drop in China. According to Box Office Mojo, the film opened to $11.3K in China.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed $82 million in the United States, and the international collection is $72.6 million. The movie has thus collected $154.7 million worldwide. Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski‘s IF was also released in the theatres this Friday, and it might impact Owen Teague’s film at the domestic box office.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released in theatres on May 10, 2024, and is still playing everywhere, including China.

