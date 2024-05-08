Wes Ball’s movie the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is already gathering a lot of praise ahead of its theatrical release. The makers dropped a preview of the film where three apes are shown along with the beautiful landscape of the movie. The movies in the Planet of the Apes film series are known for their stunning visuals, and if you need a reminder of that, then keep scrolling.

The upcoming movie, led by Freya Allan, is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. It is set about three hundred years after the War of the Planet of the Apes. The main protagonist from the previous trilogy, Caesar, became very popular, and Andi Serkis played it. The makers used motion captures and advanced technologies to bring out the performances of the non-human characters in the film series.

Wes Ball’s movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office looks impressive, and trade analysts have predicted that the film might earn around $50-$55 million on its opening weekend in the United States and $130-$145 million worldwide. As 20th Century Fox gears up for the film’s release, we have brought you moments from the previous movies with exceptional visuals.

Here are 5 Groundbreaking visual moments from the Planet of the Apes franchise, including the OG film-

5. The Destruction of San Francisco in War for the Planet of the Apes (2017): The apocalyptic scenes of San Francisco’s destruction showcased the scale and realism achievable through modern CGI, immersing audiences in a dystopian world ravaged by war.

4. The Battle on the Golden Gate Bridge in Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011): This action-packed sequence demonstrated the seamless integration of CGI apes with live-action footage, raising the bar for visual effects in modern blockbuster filmmaking.

3. The Ape Village in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014): The intricately designed ape village in the sequel showcased the advancement in CGI technology, creating a vibrant and believable community of intelligent apes.

2. The Motion Capture Performance of Caesar (2011-2017): Andy Serkis’ portrayal of Caesar using motion capture technology in the reboot trilogy (2011-2017) redefined what could bring realistic, emotionally nuanced performances to non-human characters.

1. The Final Reveal in the Original Film (1968): From Planet of the Apes, the iconic moment when the protagonist, Taylor, discovers the Statue of Liberty buried in the sand, revealing that he has been on Earth the whole time. This scene set a benchmark for twist endings in science fiction.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in the theatres on May 10. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

