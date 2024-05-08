After “Avengers: Endgame”, Marvel has released numerous movies and series to keep their fandom engaged. However, following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, only a few of these titles have received positive reviews. Among the well-received films are “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In terms of series, “WandaVision,” “Loki,” and “What If…?” have managed to captivate viewers. Bob Iger has finally got into action to implement a new strategy.

Many Marvel fans have voiced concerns that recent stories lack the impact of earlier instalments. In the past, Marvel Entertainment typically released only 1-2 movies per year, each with a strong narrative, compelling villains, and memorable moments. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has made a significant decision regarding the future of MCU content.

A Decrease in Marvel Content in the Coming Years

Bob Iger recently held a press conference and informed the media that they will now release two good Marvel movies a year, or a maximum of three. They will also cut down the number of TV series that stream on Disney+, with just two series instead of four, every year. Iger told the media the decision is “a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume. We are stemmed from a desire in the past to increase volume. We are slowly going to decrease volume.” The Disney CEO added that he’s working hard with the studio to reduce output and “focus more on quality content”.

Bob Iger added that they’re going to balance the number of sequels released. However, he further stated that these sequels add a lot of value. “We had gone through a period where our original films in animation were dominating. We are now swinging back a bit to lean on sequels,” Iger commented.

Meanwhile, in 2024, MCU only has one movie scheduled for theatrical release: “Deadpool & Wolverine,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The film is set to premiere on July 26, 2024.

Must Read: Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace Box Office (North America): Beats Titanic & Avengers: Endgame By Earning $8.7 Million On Its Re-release Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News