Paul Rudd allegedly not aging like others is a running gag in Hollywood. It has now been teased in a leaked video clip of Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up for the upcoming MCU flick. Ryan’s character, Wade Wilson, is known for breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the audience, and Marvel seems like they will be using it to their advantage. Keep scrolling for more.

It will be the only MCU movie to release this year. After having a rough last year, Marvel is proceeding cautiously. In 2023, The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, became one of the biggest failures at the box office. The film has been projected to bring luck moneywise for Marvel as the fans are hyped up about Hugh’s return and his dynamic on-screen chemistry with Ryan. Both Logan and Wade are two of the most popular Marvel characters with contrasting personalities.

In the new footage of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade, and Logan walk past the giant Ant-Man skull that we saw from the film’s trailer as Ryan Reynolds’ MCU character says, “Huh, Paul Rudd finally aged!” The video clip is reportedly from the IMAX exclusive trailer currently playing in the theatres. For the unversed, Paul plays Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, in the MCU.

Even the slightest news about Deadpool & Wolverine excites the fans, and this direct reference to Paul Rudd has also left an impression on them.

One of the users wrote on X, “Paul Rudd finally aged is crazy.”

Another user stated, “As soon as I saw the Ant-Man skull in the second trailer, I knew DP was going to make a Paul Rudd-aged joke.”

One fan exclaimed, “God, I can’t wait to see this.”

Followed by, “Yeah, we’re in for some peak 4th wall breaking.”

“Yes, the Paul Rudd joke with him not aging finally happened, lol,” added one user.

One admitted, “I’m so hyped for this movie. I’m already loving Logan and Wade’s interactions.”

And, “Okay, that Paul Rudd joke was fucking hilarious.”

The clip has been posted on X by Deadpool Updates; check it out here:

New footage of Wade and Logan in #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/KfRfVrnzvF — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 5, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead, will arrive in the theatres on July 26.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Avengers Star Chris Evans Once Spoke About The Pressure Of Portraying Captain America In The MCU: “The Bar Is Set Impossibly High”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News