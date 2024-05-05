Chris Evans is a Hollywood heartthrob whose MCU character, Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, is a righteous man. Playing a character for a long time is bound to impact you, and something similar happened to Evans. The actor once confessed about the pressures he felt from performing Captain. He might have retired from the role, but there are rumors he will return for another spin. Keep scrolling for more.

Evans previously portrayed another Marvel character, but that did not bring as much popularity as Cap from the MCU. He appeared as the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four movies. He not only became a global name but earned a hefty amount of money as well. He had his three solo movies and appeared in the Avengers films.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Chris Evans once appeared on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where he opened up about whether he faced any pressure while playing Captain America in the MCU. Evas said, “It’s probably not pressure put on by the world. You know, when you spend a lot of time with the character, and when you try to find your own parallels with it, you end up — more often than not — falling short of a character like Steve Rogers.”

Chris Evans continued, “The bar is set impossibly high. So, in a very personal, intimate way, you kind of feel a little bit like a pebble in your shoe that you could be doing more. You could be trying harder.”

He also revealed how playing the Marvel character impacted him. He continued, “If the narrative in your head for ten years has been trying to think how this character would think, it’s hard not to absorb at least a little bit of it, and like I said, end up feeling bad about yourself.”

He explained, “I wouldn’t say I feel pressure from the outside. I’d say you put pressure on yourself.”

Meanwhile, some rumors claimed that Chris Evans has agreed to return to Avengers: Secret Wars. But since there is no official confirmation, we will only treat it as a rumor for now.

