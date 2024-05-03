Captain America: Civil War beautifully set the stage in a way for the Avengers: Infinity War. When Tony Stark reveals to Bruce Banner that the Avengers have broken up, Bruce innocently questions him, “Like the Beetles?” It generated a lot of laughs in the theatres, but that might not have been possible if Marvel’s Creative Committee stopped the Russo brothers from pitting Tony and Steve Rogers against each other in the 2016 movie.

Civil War was directed by the director sibling duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and featured most of the Avengers. However, Thor and Hulk were not part of the film. It featured Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as Vision. Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther were also present in the film.

Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ views over the government’s Sokovia accords divided the superheroes into two teams and their fans as well. However, the Creative Committee objected when the Russo brothers shared this vision at the Marvel Studios. As per Insider, the committee wanted the Avengers to assemble and fight Hydra’s Super Soldiers. Tara Bennett and Paul Terry mentioned The details in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per that book, Joe Russo said, “We kept saying, ‘There’s nothing interesting about that film. We’re not here to make that movie. We’re not interested in telling another superhero story.”

He added, “We wanted to flip this on its head. We reached a point where we said, out loud in a room, ‘We’re not interested in continuing as directors of this movie if it is going to be about managing politics and a third act.'” Fortunately, Kevin Feige supported Joe and Anthony Russo’s vision. Anthony recalled, “Maybe it gave [Feige] some leverage in the situation because we were so clear about our point of view.”

In an interview with the CBR, the Russo Brothers’ Anthony once said, “We don’t just want to see another bad guy come at Cap. We want to see another good guy come at Cap and see what happens. Somebody like Tony Stark, you know, that’s threatening. That scared us for Cap you know, that made us think, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a challenge.'”

Captain America: Civil War by Joe and Anthony Russo was made on a reported budget of $250 million. It earned a staggering $1.15 billion worldwide. The movie is available to stream on Disney+.

