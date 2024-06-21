Dakota Johnson is arguably one of Hollywood’s most intelligent actors. She has a reputation for easily suffering fools. The actress, who never fails to articulate the absurdity of a situation in public, once slammed social media users dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Over the recent years, Dakota Johnson has endeared herself as one of the few celebrities who have dished out unfiltered ripostes.

The actress’ dry sense of humour and quick wit were on full display during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she handled a wardrobe function with grace befitting a movie star often saddled with untimely crises.

Dakota Johnson Jimmy Kimmel’s appearance

Dakota Johnson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming movie, Daddio. During the interview, Johnson, who was wearing a black dress with metallic shoulder straps, experienced a wardrobe malfunction after the dress strap gave way and snapped.

After a few failed attempts to fix the strap, the actress exclaimed, “Well, I’ll just hold it,” and finished the interview while retaining her sense of humour about the situation. This is not the first time the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, who’s now as famous as her parents, has handled a crisis with ease.

Dakota Johnson calls out fans over being dragged into Johnny Depp trial

In 2022, Dakota Johnson was unwittingly dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after it went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with co-star Depp to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.”

In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury, which the world later discovered was the result of an argument with Amber Heard.

During the 2022 trial, Depp testified he got the injury after the tip of his finger was severed with a vodka bottle during an argument with Heard in 2015. The video went viral online with one YouTube video titled “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp”, amassing over 4 million views.

Johnson, who was none too happy about being dragged into the public farce, issued a statement to Variety asking fans to keep her name out of the trial. Johnson told Variety, “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'”

She added, “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further.”

Johnson expressed her fear of being called into the witness stand, adding: I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama, and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so fucking weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

Dakota Johnson calls out journalist over Nepotism debate.

Dakota Johnson has no issues with very famous lineage. During a February 2024 interview on the Today Show, Johnson shared her thoughts about the journalist’s obsession with her Nepo baby status, saying it was “annoying and boring.”

She added, “Like if you’re a journalist, write about something else. That’s just like, lame.”

Dakota Jonson calls out Ellen Degeneres

In one of the more awkward interviews Ellen DeGeneres conducted on her chat show, Dakota Johnson called out the host in 2019 over willfully misrepresenting facts.

Johnson, who was on the show promoting her new film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, was called out by the host for not inviting her to the actress’ 30th birthday party.

Johnson, who appeared blindsided by the question, quickly fired back saying “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited. No, last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.”

Johnson continued, “But I didn’t even know you liked me,”

When DeGeneres insisted she has always liked the actor and wouldn’t have invited her on the show so often if she wasn’t a fan, Johnson fired back, saying, “But I did invite you, and you didn’t come.”

After a back and forth, DeGeneres confessed she was invited but decided to attend another event.

Must Read: Christy Hall’s Daddio: Everything To Know About The Drama Film Starring Dakota Johnson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News