Inside Out Spinoff Series Coming To Disney+ As Inside Out 2 Inches Closer To $500 Million Global Haul!

Loved Inside Out 2? Gear up for more emotional roller coaster rides! Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter, told Entertainment Weekly that a spinoff series is arriving on Disney Plus.

Inside Out Two only just arrived in theaters last week on June 14 and smashed box office records. The 2015 prequel Inside Out focused on Riley and the five key emotions in her head: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust. The sequel saw Riley struggling to cope with new emotions in the form of Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.

The past week has proved to be joyous for Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2. After smashing summer box office records as the highest international animated opening of all time, at $140.8M, the Pixar sequel reigned supreme on Thursday, earning $438.7M worldwide.

Inside Out 2 has recouped its $200 million production budget and is inching closer to the $500 Million Global Haul.

What we know about the Inside Out series

On the heels of the success, Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter, told Entertainment Weekly that a spinoff series is on the way to Disney+. So far, we know the Inside Out series will be arriving on the streamer in Spring 2025.

Pixar, who is looking to expand the Inside Out universe after the sequel’s success, will explore how Riley’s dreams are made. Docter said, “We’ve continued the exploration of the power of dreams and how they affect us in our waking life, as well. So it’s pretty cool.”

He added, “We said at the beginning that if there’s nothing there that we all think has a deeper resonance, we won’t do it. But when Kelsey came back with Anxiety as a character and a plot line, all of us were like, ‘That was a huge part of my junior high existence. I think there’s something there.'”

More information about the spinoff series will be available in the coming months.

