Kevin Hart Teases Ben Affleck For Robbing Him Of People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2002 Title

When it comes to Kevin Hart, nobody can match his infectious humor, blended with rapid-fire wit and unmistakable charm. As his banter seamlessly weaves into conversations, the 44-year-old actor has recently teased Ben Affleck for robbing him of People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2002 title.

During an exclusive conversation at the premiere episode of the fourth season of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, Hart admitted that he “can’t sit up here and talk to you and not bring up” the notable accolade that was not mentioned earlier. He teased Affleck adding, “The year that you got PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, I don’t even know if you know this or not, I was the runner up. It was a tough time for me, and I just want to make you aware of it.”

It came after Affleck graced the cover of the December 2, 2002 issue of People for his charm while Hart was making his film debut in Paper Soldiers and gearing up for a standout role in Scary Movie 3 just a few months later.

To Hart’s banter, Affleck shared about the moment he found out about the magazine cover opportunity, “Actually I knew that and they were like, ‘Listen, we’re gonna give it to Hart if you don’t take it.’ I was like, ‘F— it, I’ll take it.'”

Hart responded, “Yeah, well it was a s— show for me because they called me and I really prepared for life after. Life after Sexiest Man Alive.”

Well, it isn’t the first time an actor is recalling their Sexiest Man Alive accolade. In April, Dwayne Johnson reflected on his 2016 recognition and called himself “the only one who has it in perpetuity.” He added, “The best part about it was that I got to go back home to Hawaii to shoot [the cover]. I’m there on the beach — the mana, the spirit, the aloha spirit. I’m looking at our all-local crew: all our Polynesian boys and girls working hard. That was so cool.”

He continued, “I was kicked off the island, we were evicted as a family, because we couldn’t pay the rent. So years later, to be able to go back to Hawaii and shoot Sexiest Man Alive? George Clooney, Patrick Swayze and then, years later, this big, bald, brown, tattooed guy? Thank you.”

Kevin Hart’s conversation with Ben Affleck will premiere on June 20 on Peacock.

