Taylor Hill, Former Victoria’s Secret Model, Talks About Her Miscarriage

Victoria’s Secret former Angel, Taylor Hill has recently recalled a hard moment in her life. During her appearance on an episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, the 28-year-old model admitted that she experienced a miscarriage three years ago when she became pregnant while using an IUD.

She expressed, “About three years ago, I had a miscarriage. It was a really strange circumstance under which I had my miscarriage. I had an IUD. I had it for about three years — so I wasn’t actively trying to get pregnant. I wasn’t in the headspace at all to be pregnant.”

Hill further added about getting pregnant while having an IUD, “it happened to me”. Despite initially being uncertain about her pregnancy, Hill decided to proceed after confirming it wasn’t ectopic. She shared, “My pregnancy was in my uterus, it was viable and technically healthy. The circumstances and environment on which I conceived was a bit of a turbulent environment.”

Hill added, “My doctor said, ‘We don’t really know what’s going to happen here because you conceived in an environment where your body is telling you [that] you shouldn’t be pregnant because of the IUD and also if we can remove it, we’re changing the environment. We don’t know, 50/50 on whether you’re going to carry this out.”

While Hill was continuing with her pregnancy, she began to get more excited as she revealed being “trying to stay as neutral as possible.” She added, “It was difficult. I was shocked. I was confused. I was feeling fear. But at the same time, I’m gonna marry this person,” referring to her husband Daniel Fryer. She gushed about him admitting she “wants to have a family with this person,” and “ready if I was to have a child.”

Unfortunately, nine weeks into the pregnancy, Hill experienced spotting, and a week later, a miscarriage happened. Recalling the heartbreaking moment, she explained, “It starts happening and I’m alone in my house. I call my husband and I’m just devastated because I know this is about to happen to me. We’re both crying. And I could just tell he was so heartbroken that he couldn’t be there. I think it was really painful for him, too.”

She reflected on her miscarriage after losing her dog, Tate, in July last year. She expressed her complex feelings about the experience, adding, “It was so strange and just all the things. It was really just — two things can be true at once. Even with some time and space and some perspective. Relief. Wow, the timing wasn’t right. Everything happens for a reason. I wasn’t ready to be a mother. I wasn’t ready to have a child.”

She continued, “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m not a mother and I don’t have a child. That makes no sense. How can you feel both of those things? I don’t know. I don’t know how to talk about this. How do I make this make sense? In terms of miscarriages, sometimes they don’t make sense.”

Taylor Hill married Daniel Fryer at a Colorado Ranch on June 10.

Must Read: Kevin Costner Reveals Prince William Told Him His Mother, Princess Diana, ‘Fancied’ Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News