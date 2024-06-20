The world’s most beloved princess was a fan of Kevin Costner! The actor has revealed that he got to know from Prince William that the late Princess Diana, William’s mother, admired him. Costner had a meeting with the Prince in England a few years back, where the latter told him, “My mom kind of fancied you.”

The news does not come as a surprise, as the 69-year-old was in contact with Prince Diana in the 1990s, planning to cast her in the sequel to his 1992 film, The Bodyguard. The film, however, never got made.

Kevin Costner Recalls Prince William Telling Him Princess Diana Fancied Him

In a recent interview, Costner talked at length about his private meeting with Prince William that took place some years ago. “I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, ‘What?’ And then I went, ‘Okay.’ We met in this room, and it was just us,” said the Yellowstone actor.

“He walked up, and we shook hands. The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you,’” Costner recalled. Elaboration on the meeting, the actor described the prince as “quite a young man,” adding that he has “fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about.”

Kevin Costner and Princess Diana were in Talks to Star in ‘The Bodyguard’ Sequel

Costner was in touch with the Princess of Wales years earlier as the two were discussing a possible collaboration on the sequel to The Bodyguard. Costner revealed that they were first introduced by Sarah Ferguson, author and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife. Opening up about his talks with Diana, the actor said, “There was a moment that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it’s how I operate.”

“It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool… when she could have been going, ‘Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?’ She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk,” Costner added. In an earlier interview, the actor had revealed that the script for The Bodyguard 2 reached him in August 1997, just a day before Diana’s death. The project was eventually shelved.

