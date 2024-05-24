Kevin Costner’s vacation to the 76th Cannes Film Festival was memorable. His latest Western offering ‘Horizon: The American Saga’ received a 7-minute standing ovation for the film. Nevertheless, the memorable moment was made all the more special for the actor by the presence of his children.

Following the lengthy applause, the ‘Yellowstone’ star took to the stage to thank his audience. He quipped, “I’m sorry you had to clap that long for me to understand that I should speak.” Costner continued, “Such good people. Such a good moment, not just for me, but for the actors who came with me, for people who believed in me and who continued to work. It’s a funny business, and I’m so glad I found it.”

According to Variety, the Oscar-winner added, “There’s no place like here. I’ll never forget this—neither will my children.”

Five out of Costner’s seven children joined the Hollywood star at the screening of ‘Horizon’ on Sunday, May 19.

Who are these ‘children’ who joined Kevin Costner at Cannes?

The 69-year-old actor was accompanied by five of his seven children on the red carpet, including his two daughters with first wife Cindy Silva—Annie, 40, and Lily, 37—and his three children with recently divorced wife Christine Baumgartner: Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15.

Costner’s eldest daughter, Annie, is a documentary producer who founded her own production company in 2014 in partnership with producer Adrienne Hall. Annie’s production company, Sound Off Films, focuses on documentary and nonfiction productions. She has been married to Dr. Danny Cox since 2016.

Costner’s other daughter with the ‘LiteWeight’ actress is Lily Costner, who is an actress herself. The 2004 “Miss Golden Globe” winner has appeared in films like ‘The Postman’ (1997), ‘ 3000 Miles to Graceland’ (2001), and ‘Black or White’ (2014).

Cayden Wyatt Costner – the ‘Dances With Wolves’ star’s son with his designer ex-wife Christine Baumgartner – also attended to cheer for his father on Sunday. Cayden is the eldest child of his famous parents together.

Kevin’s second son with Christine, Hayes – who is also a part of the movie – attended the screening with the rest of his siblings. Hayes plays the role of Sienna Miller’s on-screen son Hayes Ellison, in the four-part Western saga. However, the ‘Silverado’ star’s move was criticized. In an interview with Metro, he defended casting Hayes in his film, saying, “[Hayes] had never acted before and I don’t automatically give parts to my children because I know how coveted this is.”

He continued, “There’s young people that would do anything to have a part in a movie, and I want those kids to emerge. My children, if they’re not interested in the business, I’m not going to automatically give them something because I know there’s other people that this is a dream for.”

The star further added that casting him in the role allowed him to stay close to his family. “I’m also a father and it was a part that wasn’t that long – and I wanted him to be close to me. I was away from home, I needed my family close to me, and it was a way for me to trap him. I thought he was just beautiful in the movie,” explained the veteran thespian.

Kevin Costner’s youngest daughter, Grace, the star once described as a “girly girl” in a 2016 interview with Today, also stepped out to support the star. In August 2023, the ‘The Bodyguard’ star attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles.

Which children of Kevin Costner did not attend the event?

Two of Kevin Costner‘s seven children, Joe Costner, 36, and Liam, 26, weren’t in attendance at the premiere.

Joe is the ‘The Highwaymen’ star’s third child with Silva. The star kid has reportedly not followed his father’s footsteps in acting. In an interview with Huffington Post in 2017, Kevin said his youngest son Silva is “really gifted in music.”

The ‘Field of Dream star’s fourth child, Liam Costner, whom he shares with ex Bridget Rooney, was also absent.

