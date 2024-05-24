Tim Burton’s much-awaited movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s trailer has finally arrived. The fans have got glimpses of the characters in the upcoming character. The movie is the sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice, starring Micahel Keaton and Winona Ryder in the lead roles. This time, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has also joined the cast, and here’s how the fans are reacting to the freshly released trailer.

The first film revolved around a recently dead couple who cannot live in their house because they are ghosts. The couple contacted Beetlegeuse, a bio-exorcist, to scare away the home’s new inhabitants. The previous film featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis playing the ghost couple and, therefore, won’t return for the sequel.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer was released recently, and people have been waiting for it with bated breath. Among the old cast, Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara have also returned as Lydia and Delia Deetz. Jeena Ortega, who received immense population as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday, joined the cast as Astrid, Lydia’s daughter. The new cast members include Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti.

The trailer synopsis of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reads, “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

The fans are in awe of Michael Keaton slipping into the character flawlessly even after over three decades. This is what the netizens feel about the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer-

One fan wrote, “Tim Burton is a genius! 35 years and finally a sequel! Life is good.”

Another stated, “Winona is an icon, and having her back in this legendary film couldn’t be more perfect. BEAUTIFUL as always.”

A fan explained, “I love that they stuck with the original styling for the film!”

Followed by one saying, “Hollywood, take notes; this is how you make a sequel – original director, original cast, original composer.”

One fan added, “Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe are literally two cherries on the cake.”

“Winona looks fantastic as Lydia after all these years. And Keaton is so iconic. Whole cast looks great.. Can’t wait,” wrote one user.

Another said, “keeping the practical effects was the best decision they could’ve made.”

And, “I like how the effects look like they’re from the late 80s, early 90s. It gives a nostalgic touch to the movie.”

The two-minute and twenty-second trailer was released on May 23. It has already received over 3 million views on Warner Bros Pictures’ YouTube channel. Tim Burton directed the film, which will be released on September 6, and stars Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and others.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Gary Oldman Opens Up On Regrets Playing Sirius Black In ‘Harry Potter’ Film “There Was Such Secrecy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News