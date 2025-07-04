The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sophia asking Melinda for help. On the other hand, Tate finally reconciled with Holly while Maggie had a testy exchange with Xander. And lastly, Brady openly encouraged Sarah. With so many issues in her personal life, what decision will she now take?

The drama is about to get exciting with a courtroom battle on its way and the return of some major characters. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 4, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 4, 2025

The last episode of this week features EJ supporting Johnny. Now that his son has been arrested for allegedly shooting him, EJ is willing to do all it takes to support him and make sure he is proven to be innocent. He will do what it takes to stand by Johnny’s side, and he has made that very clear.

Will he be able to ensure the real culprit is exposed, or will he be shocked by the result of the upcoming courtroom battle? Meanwhile, Abe checks on Chanel. It has been quite a tough few days for her since her husband Johnny, was arrested for allegedly shooting his father, EJ.

Will Abe be able to comfort her through this turmoil? After all, some support and hope is what she needs to get through this hard phase. Up next, Belle makes a promise to Paulina. The former is the DA, and the latter is the mayor of Salem. While Belle is Johnny’s dear aunt, Paulina is also his mother-in-law.

The case is more personal than can be explained. Will all of them be able to stay objective, or will personal biases enter the courtroom? What promise is Belle making to Paulina? Is this about Johnny? Is she promising to be neutral, or is she promising that nothing too bad will happen to him?

Then there are Brady and Kristen, who consult with Marlena. The two have been fighting again, this time about their daughter Rachel. Is that why they have decided to consult Marlena about it? Will the matriarch be able to give them some sane advice? Lastly, Alex pitches an idea to Stephanie.

Is this related to her manuscript, One Stormy Night? Does he want her to take a risk and get her career as an author started? Will she agree, or will she be doubtful about the same? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

