Even if you have only a passing interest in American television shows, chances are you’ve already watched, or at least heard of, the iconic crime drama series Breaking Bad. Starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in the main roles, the five-season series is often hailed as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. It has won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globe Awards, among many other accolades.

So, when such a show with a proven track record and cult following is remade in another language, what could possibly go wrong? But that’s not what the IMDb user rating of Metástasis, the Spanish-language Colombian remake of Breaking Bad, suggests. The show’s surprisingly low score might just leave you stunned.

Metástasis – IMDb Rating

The Breaking Bad remake, Metástasis, has received a surprisingly poor user rating of just 2.5/10. In comparison, the original show Breaking Bad has an outstanding IMDb score of 9.5/10. If we take a look at some of the user reviews on IMDb, one of them opined that in Metástasis, “The actors are terrible, it’s a complete copy of Breaking Bad”. Another review called it “an insult to Breaking Bad’s Work and achievements.”

More About Metástasis

The series, spanning five seasons and 62 episodes, follows the story of Walter Blanco (played by Diego Trujillo), an underachieving high school Chemistry teacher, whose life takes a drastic turn when he is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. To ensure his family’s financial security after he is gone, he teams up with a former student to produce and distribute crystal meth. They use a makeshift lab in an RV, and Walter gradually transforms from a mild-mannered, timid teacher to a feared and calculative figure in the criminal underworld.

Is Metástasis Streaming In India?

As of now, Metástasis is not available to stream on any Indian OTT platform. However, all seasons of the parent show Breaking Bad are available on Netflix.

