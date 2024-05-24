In 2024, Bollywood hasn’t tasted an expected big success at the box office. However, many smaller or mid-budget releases have surprised the trade circle with their theatrical performance. One such surprise success of the year is Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Released amid minimal expectations, the film did really well at ticket windows, and now, it is set to fly high on OTT. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Crew & its box office performance

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the Bollywood heist comedy opened to mostly decent reviews from critics all across. Apart from the critical acclaim, the film also enjoyed mostly favorable reactions from the ticket-buying audience. As a result, it performed way beyond everyone’s expectations and kept the scoreboard ticking for several weeks.

On the opening day itself, Crew surprised everyone with its numbers. For the unversed, the film raked in an impressive 10.21 crores. From such a response, it was clear that the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer will sail smoothly once it finds even a bit of appreciation, and that’s what exactly happened.

As per the previous update, Crew earned a good total of 83.07 crores net at the Indian box office, and globally, it came closer to the mark of 150 crores gross.

Crew is now on OTT

After the box office glory, Crew has now arrived on OTT, and if you want to watch it, you must tune into Netflix. Yes, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix as it premiered today at 12 am. It’s not on a rental basis and you can watch it for free, but you’ll need a Netflix subscription for that.

Expected to fly high!

We have seen small films making a huge noise on OTT nowadays, with the latest example being Laapataa Ladies. The Kiran Rao directorial has surpassed biggies like Animal and Dunki to become the second most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2024 so far. Even Crew is expected to enjoy massive viewership, considering the popularity it gained through theatrical success.

