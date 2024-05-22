Ajay Devgn has had two theatrical releases in 2024 so far—Shaitaan and Maidaan. While the former received mixed reviews, the latter received positive reviews. But surprisingly, Ajay’s sports drama, which was released on April 10, 2024, didn’t perform well at the box office. It was one of the much-awaited releases of this year and released on Eid, but the audience didn’t show up the way the makers expected.

Maidaan clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which received negative reviews. So, despite having the upper hand in terms of reviews, the Ajay Devgn starrer failed to garner public attention. Now, after 40+ days of its release, the sports biographical drama is available to watch on an OTT platform. However, there’s a twist!

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Releases On OTT

What’s Maidaan Movie About?

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is a sports biopic based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The story is set in the 1950s and focuses on Syed’s struggles and determination to take the Indian football team to the international level and win gold for the country. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. The Maidaan cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Chaitanya Sharma.

Where to Watch Maidaan Online?

Maidaan is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, there’s a twist. It is not available for free to those who have subscribed to the streaming platform. So far, the movie is available on rent for Rs 349. At least two weeks later, you can watch Ajay’s film for free if you have subscribed to Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s film tanked at the box office. It earned 67 crore gross worldwide. In India, the sports drama collected 48.54 crore (as reported on May 13). On the other hand, Shaitaan was a big hit at the box office.

