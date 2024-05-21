It was hysteria when it was announced that Akshay Kumar was coming back with a barrage of actors in Housefull 5. The film included Welcome duo Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in its cast. Meanwhile, recently, even Abhishek Bachchan joined the cast. But now, as per reports, Anil Kapoor has walked out of the film.

Anil Kapoor’s Walk Out From Housefull 5

These speculations further say that the Fighter actor’s paycheck demand was something that producer Sajid Nadiadwala was not willing to accommodate, and this finally led to the superstar’s ouster from the film.

Anil Kapoor has been on a roll since the last year. The actor was a part of one of the biggest blockbusters of the last year – Animal, where he played Ranbir Kapoor’s father. He was also seen in Fighter with a great character arc.

No Bad Blood Involved?

Reports suggest that though Anil Kapoor walked out of Housefull 5, there is no bad blood between him and producer Sajid Nadiadwala since there was only financial issues involved in this deal and it could not work out the way both of them wanted it according to a Mid Day report.

Has Anil Kapoor’s Paycheck Hiked By 250%?

While Anil Kapoor was paid a reported 2 crore for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, he was paid 7 crore for Fighter. Since the two films were released almost a month ago, reports about AK’s salary hike were evident. However, both these films were signed at the same time, and Anil Kapoor’s roles in both these films were different. So we are not very sure that the actor might have demanded a whopping 7 crore like his previous film Fighter. But the only confirmation is whatever he demanded was way more than Sajid Nadiadwala’s expectations.

Akshay Kumar’s Double Trouble!

Anil Kapoor’s ouster from Housefull 5 definitely gives a blow to the film’s hyped casting. Meanwhile, it is double trouble for Akshay Kumar, who has been trying to make his comedy comeback with Welcome 3 and Housefull 5.

In other news, even Sanjay Dutt has walked out of Welcome To Jungle, the third part of the franchise, after creative and scheduling differences.

