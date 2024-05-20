A few days ago, it was murmured that Salman Khan would not be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, and ever since, there have been speculations regarding who will replace him as the host. Names of Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar cropped up since Salman will be busy with his next film.

Now reports suggest that while Karan Johar was the brightest and the most obvious choice to host the show in Salman Khan’s absence, Anil Kapoor has made it to the list as the top pick!

If reports are to be believed, then the No Entry actor is finally on board to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the actor’s on-spot humor and observation might give another kick to Bigg Boss OTT 3, which has been low on buzz since no big names have cropped up for the OTT version of Salman Khan’s big celebrity reality show.

Anil Kapoor made his TV debut in the year 2013 when he produced the Hindi remake of 24, an American suspense thriller in which he was a part. The show was aired on Colors for two seasons. In 2023, Anil Kapoor made his OTT debut with the Night Manager as well.

Now, the Fighter actor is all set for a Jhakkas debut as a TV host. However, it is still not certain if he is to sign the dotted line for Bigg Boss OTT 3 or if he has already signed the deal.

Anil Kapoor’s Paycheck For Bigg Boss OTT 3

It would be interesting to see how much Anil Kapoor charges for his hosting debut. Karan Johar was reportedly paid 2 – 2.5 crore per episode for Bigg Boss OTT 1. So he took home 12 – 14 crore for hosting the first season of the reality show.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan took over the second season of the OTT format and charged 12.5 crore per episode. Now, it would be interesting to see how zeroes get added to Anil Kapoor’s paycheck to sign the show.

The second season of Bigg Boss saw Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdeva, and others; however, it was Elvish Yadav who won Bigg Boss OTT 2 after making a wild card entry on the show.

Get ready for another Jhakkas season of the reality show!

