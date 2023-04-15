Actor Anil Kapoor and his producer brother Boney Kapoor share a pleasant bond with each other. However, things between the two once got sour when Anil got into a fight with Boney. Read on to know what exactly happened between the blood brothers.

Boney Kapoor got married to Sridevi in June 1996 when he was already married once to Mona Kapoor and had Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor as kids. Anil and Boney reportedly got into a heated argument, and it is believed it was due to Sridevi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor got into a fight during the shoot of Mr. India, which was released in 1987. Reports suggest that things got so bad that Anil stormed off the sets in anger. This came around when Sridevi alleged relationship with Mithun Chakraborty was coming to an end, and Boney was occupied with the production of Mr. India and was eager to cast Sridevi as the lead actress. She initially declined the offer but later demanded a whopping Rs 10 lakh for the role. Boney, instead of paying the same amount, paid Sridevi a lakh extra, making it Rs 11 lakh as her fee for the movie. This apparently pissed off Anil Kapoor, who was playing the male lead in the movie. According to the publication, Anil got irked as he had also invested a huge amount of money in Mr. India.

Anil Kapoor apparently stayed quiet but got into an altercation with Boney later when he shelled out a huge amount of money when Sridevi’s mother got it all. According to reports, Boney Kapoor not only paid the hospital bills but also booked their tickets for the US.

Anil was reportedly left agitated and quarrelled with Boney Kapoor on the sets of Mr. India regarding the same. The actor left the set. Things cooled down only when the film director Shekhar Kapur intervened.

It is believed that Anil Kapoor returned to the set on the condition that he will take over the production work for Mr. India and will also claim a major chunk of the profits after the movie’s release which in fact he did.

