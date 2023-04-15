Virat Kohli's Dance On Cricket Field With 'Maar Daala' BGM From Devdas Goes Viral, KRK Declares "I Offer Him An Item Number In Deshdrohi 2"

Kamaal R Khan has several legal cases filed against him, but that does not stop him from messing with the leading names of Bollywood. Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against him and previously KRK was sent to jail over his ill words for late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. He’s now shared a video of Virat Kohli from the cricket stadium and let’s just confess it, it’s making us ROFL. Scroll below for more details.

Everyone following Kamaal knows he has different targets on different days. He’s been after Varun Dhawan and mocking the announcement of Bhediya sequel since the first part didn’t impress the audiences. A while ago, he also mocked Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, saying they can never be Bollywood superstars because they look more like South heroes.

KRK has shared a viral video clip of Virat Kohli working out on the cricket field in a hilarious way. The former captain can be seen in a goofy mood as he rolls on the ground and leaves the viewers in splits. Adding to the humour, Kamaal has featured his clip with the background music of ‘Maar Daala’ from Devdas.

KRK captioned his post, “I am very impressed by @imVkohli (Virat Kohli) dance skills, hence I offer him an item number in my film #Deshdrohi2!”

Take a look at the viral video below:

I am very impressed by @imVkohli dance skills, hence I offer him an item number in my film #Deshdrohi2! 🤪🤪😁 pic.twitter.com/E51wZD8m3i — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 14, 2023

We’d be lying if we didn’t confess this video of Virat Kohli is hilarious AF!

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been in the news over his spiritual visits with wife and actress Anushka Sharma. His old remark “do I look like the pooja path types?” went viral on several occasions with netizens trolling him!

