Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an old video of filmmaker Karan Johar talking about being tagged as a “movie mafia” by her and that he is not “interested in working with her”.

Kangana took to her Instagram story, in which she shared the 2017 video which has Karan’s comment and her reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the clip, Karan Johar had said, “When she (Kangana Ranaut) said ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.”

The edited clip also had a segment of Kangana Ranaut saying: “He said I am jobless and looking for job from him or something like that. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean really?”

She captioned the clip: “Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer… Will rub these in your face…”

Looks like Kangana Ranaut will not stop targeting Karan Johar anytime soon. She recently claimed that the filmmaker had banned Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood, which led to her decision of moving to the west. Her reaction came after PeeCee exposing dirty politics in the industry and how she was tired of it and decided to create her own path.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Kiara Advani In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next Romatic Film? Netizens Slam Rumours As They Go “Chal Be Chal Kya Fek Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News