In the upcoming years, Hrithik Roshan has a lot to serve to his fans with some exciting projects already being signed. The next big thing is Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is going to be no less than a spectacle. And then there’s highly-anticipated War 2. Now, there’s an update coming in related to Krrish 4 and below is all you need to know!

It’s been so many years, we have been hearing countless speculations about the 4th instalment of the Krrish franchise being made. However, the film never took off. For the unversed, Krrish 3 was released way back in 2013 and it’s been almost a decade that fans have been discussing all theories about the franchise’s continuation.

Recently, none other than director Rakesh Roshan shared an important update, but it’s more like sad news for fans waiting for Krrish 4 to happen as soon as possible. In an interview with a news portal, Roshan revealed that the script has been in development ever since 2020 when the first rumour about the film started doing rounds. He further added that the project isn’t going on the floors before the end of 2024. That’s really sad!

Rakesh Roshan shared that he’s taking his time to pen Krrish 4 and is in no hurry. He has even assured everyone that he’s coming up with a concept that has never been attempted in Hollywood or Indian films. Revealing further details about the Hrithik Roshan starrer, he shares that the film will be high on emotions and feature a father-son track.

