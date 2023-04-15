Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved celebrities of B- town. The actor has inspired an entire generation and has restored everyone’s faith in fairytale romance. Apart from being King Khan of the industry, he is also the king of words. He is known for his wit and savage responses. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when SRK and Ali Bhatt had a crazy conversation during Filmfare Awards 2016. Notably, Alia had asked Shah Rukh to do something cooler while hosting the show, and his quirky response left everyone shocked! Scroll below to read the details!

SRK and Alia worked together in the 2016 blockbuster Dear Zindagi and shared a great rapport. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor never leaves a chance to praise Alia. Once, they indulged in a snarky conversation and left everyone amused in the audience.

Back then in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma hosted the Filmfare Awards, and two had a great time on the stage and made it a fun-filled event. However, the highlight of the event was the sarcastic conversation with Gangubai actress Alia Bhatt and SRK. Recently, the clip from the event was doing rounds on the internet in which one can spot the duo indulging in a clever yet a dumb conversation. Alia asked SRK to become more of a cooler host and do something out of the blue. When the actor asked, she said, “Apni pant utarao.” The actor gave a savage replied and said, “ I can’t do that Alia, yeh family show aur saari families tumhari ki tarah edgy nhi hai.”

His response left everyone shocked. The clip was shared on sharuk_fan _67 page on social media, and as soon as netizens noticed it, they were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “SRK se panga nhi karna, verna watt lga dega.”

“What an answer!!! I want this much of confidence.”

“Destroyed in seconds.”

“Krli na galti panga lekar SRK se.”

“Gajab bezzati.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING_KHAN♥️ (@sharuk_fan_67)

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s snarky conversation? Let us know in the comments section below.

