From Vijay Varma In Darlings To Shah Rukh Khan In Darr: The Villains That Left Us Scarred!

While heroes make the audience fall in love with their charisma, it’s the villains that leave an impact on their hearts. It’s their evil laugh, their wicked moves, and their unsung comical timing that keeps us intact on the screen throughout the movie. While heroes hold a significant value in films, villains are more fun to watch. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul in Darr to Vijay Varma’s Hamza in Darlings, here is a listicle of all the roles that stayed with the audience for longer than one can imagine.

Hamza – Darlings:

Advertisement

Vijay Varma as Hamza in Darlings was cruel, brutal, and everything harsh yet he left a crystal clear image of his impactful performance on our minds. Without a doubt, we hated his character to the core and yet watched him attentively on the screens. It was Vijay Varma’s talent as an actor that made us angry at Hamza even more.

Khilji – Padmavat:



Advertisement

Alauddin Khilji was a tyrant, a manipulator, an ambitious king who wanted to rule the world, and Ranveer Singh with his looks and performance made us totally believe that someone this cruel can exist. From his critically-acclaimed acting to breathtaking appearance, his appearance on the screen made us scared.

Jim – Pathan:

Who doesn’t love John Abraham, and his performance in Pathaan made us drool over him even more. Where everyone was busy praising Pathaan, there was a fear that Jim was actually the one who could beat him. It was John’s acting & his powerful body that actually made us question who might win. Pathaan had a great ensemble but we just can’t get our minds off of Jim.

Kancha – Agneepath:

Sanjay Dutt’s bald look, puffy eyes, and the scariest wicked smile ever were everything a villain ever needed. His excellent performance and perfectly curated look made us dear him and how. A real villain with a real motive, something that gave much more meaning to the whole film.

Rahul – Darr:

Rahul from Darr was a negative character carried with such perfection. Shah Rukh Khan cemented himself from this film as an actor. Even after all his brilliant roles, Rahul from Darr is something we can never forget. His performance was mind-blowing and set a benchmark for all villains to be written in the Indian cinema.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 4: Has Farhad Samji Stepped Back From Directing The Akshay Kumar Starrer? Says, “Jab Announcement (Officially) Aayegi, Aap Mithaai Ka Dabba Leke Aana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News