Bollywood has given a few major hit comedy dramas, including Hera Pheri, Welcome, Dhamaal, Housefull and so on and so forth. As per recent reports, it seems Indra Kumar is planning to come up with a new idea of Dhamaal’s fourth instalment of the franchise. And we are eager to know whether Ajay Devgn will be on board or not. Keep reading to get the scoop.

Dhamaal being one of the most successful franchises, with films like Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal, the fourth instalment will make the fans go crazy about it. For the unversed, the third film from the series was the biggest hit, gathering over 150 crores at the box office.

Now, as per ETimes, Indra Kumar has already cracked up the idea of the fourth instalment of Dhamaal. And he is very much eager to put Ajay Devgn on board for the film, which is why he and his team are working on the last finishing touches on the script before handing the narration over to Ajay and asking for his dates.

If this report is to be believed then, Indra Kumar’s directorial Dhamaal 4 will go on to the floor by the end of this year or at the beginning of the next. This will be Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar’s fourth collaboration as well, after Isha, Masti, Total Dhamaal and Thank God.

For those who don’t know, the OG Dhamaal movie (2007) featured Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Ashish Chowdhary. While Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat were added in Double Dhamaal (2011), Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were seen in Total Dhamaal (2019).

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the movie Bholaa along with Tabu, which has been garnering a lot of positive responses from the audience. And now, if Ajay Devgn joins Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal world once again, fans will go into a frenzy!

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments.

