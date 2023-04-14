It’s obviously a massive news for all the Hera Pheri fans that a third instalment from the franchise is finally in the talks and is happening. Since last year, a lot of rumours and speculations surrounding this film have surfaced on social media and media outlets. From Firoz Nadiadwala thinking about the project to Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal coming together as the iconic trio to Farhad Samji donning the director’s hat – these all have been reported for the last few months.

However, ever since Farhad’s name came into existence with Hera Pheri, fans have not been happy. They believed he would not be able to justify the magnum opus. And soon, fan clubs started to trend on Twitter, ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’. Now, the director opened up about the same. Read on to get the scoop!

Farhad Samji recently, while talking about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, opened up about his excitement to work on such a huge project like Hera Pheri. He said, “The film hasn’t been announced officially. Jab announcement aayegi, toh aap mithaai ka dabba leke mere ghar aana aur mujhe mithai khilana! Jokes apart, once the announcement is done, I can openly say many things about it.”

Going further in the conversation, when Farhad Samji was asked how he felt when the netizens had targeted him to push him out of Hera Pheri’s 3rd instalment, he said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log? Secondly, you used two words in your question and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches.

“Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Ab iske aage kya bolne ka?” Farhad Samji concluded.

Well, what are your thoughts about Farhad Samji’s opinion on it? Let us know!

