Salman Khan is all set to make a big-screen comeback with his upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also marks the debut pairing of Pooja Hegde and Salman. As the promotions of the film are in full swing, there are rumours doing rounds that the duo make new lovebirds from B’Town. Finally, none other than the actress has broken her silence about the matter.

Rumours of dating aren’t new for Bollywood as we have seen multiple times the co-actors getting linked ahead of their film’s release. In the case of Salman and Pooja, ever since the film went on the floors, there have been strong rumours about both the stars getting close to each other and sharing much more than a mere bond of friendship.

While talking to ETimes, Pooja Hegde has come out denying all such dating rumours with Salman Khan once and for all. She said, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Well, that’s the perfect clarifying answer and we don’t think there’s any scope for future romance stories between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde plays the love interest of Salman Khan. Apart from these two, the film also features Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla and others. It is scheduled to release on 21st April 2023.

