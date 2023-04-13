Shehnaaz Gill, who shares a close bond with Salman Khan, since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut alongside the Dabangg actor in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan’. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film stars an ensemble cast including Venkatesh Daggubatti, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others. After releasing the official trailer at a mega event, the actors kick-started the interviews following which they arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Earlier at the trailer launch, Salman was seen teasing Ms Gill, asking her to move on, which didn’t go down well with late actor Sidharth Shukla’s fans. Now during her appearance on the comedy show, the actress revealed that she had blocked the superstar’s number without realising it was him. Scroll down for an interesting story!

Salman Khan along with Pooja Hedge, Shehnaa Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and others arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is bankrolled by the superstar himself. While promos and videos from the upcoming episodes have surfaced on the web already, an interesting anecdote has been shared by Shehnaaz. The reality show star revealed that she had blocked Salman Khan’s number thinking it was an unknown person calling him.

Shehnaaz Gill said on The Kapil Sharma Show, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”

The multi-starrer film will hit the screens on the occasion of EID 2023, i.e., April 21.

