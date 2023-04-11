Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has garnered a lot of audience attraction over the years, not only for its content but also for the controversies that came with it. While there were reports about Sunil Grover leaving the show and Bharti Singh being absent, Krushna Abhishek might be missing from the show as well. Later, Krushna confirmed his exit stating “agreement issues”.

However, TKSS audience, now we might have a rather exciting update about the same as recent reports are suggesting that Krushna might return to the show. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

After a few disagreements, it seems Krushna Abhishek is ready to make his come to The Kapil Sharma Show. A close source to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “The conversation is going on and both the parties are keen to collaborate once again. Krushna is an important part of the TKSS family and they would love to have him back on the show. However, the papers haven’t been signed yet. Once they figure out the nitty gritties, the producers and the channel will make an official announcement.”

Well, even though there hasn’t been any confirmation from Krushna Abhishek yet. But, we hope this report turns out to be true as The Kapil Sharma Show without Krushna Abhishek will look quite empty.

A few days back, Bharti Singh mentioned her absence from the show and shared with Pinkvilla, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the same? Would you like to see Krushna Abhishek continuing The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know in the comments.

