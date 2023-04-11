Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with their chemistry in Bigg Boss season 13 and they were together named SidNaaz for eternity. However, tragedy struck the beautiful couple when Sidharth Shukla passed away after a cardiac arrest. Since then Shehnaaz Gill has been taken care of by Sidharth Shukla fans as well as his friends.

Even Salman Khan, took her under his wings and is launching her with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But recently, a single quote by Salman Khan left Sidharth Shukla fans very upset as they claimed that the actor used SidNaaz’s tragedy as his promotional weapon. Scroll to know what happened.

At the trailer launch of Salman’s upcoming Eid release, he asked Shehnaaz Gill to move on. SidNaaz fans and Sidharth Shukla fans in particular took offence to this statement. “Using her trauma as a promotion. Nice.” wrote one user. Another user commented, “She was in a shock after a relationship that was in front of the world.. I expect it still needs some time.. It was a lovely relationship.. that is not easy to forget or overcome.” One user said, “Love always stay forever in our hearts…. So moveon is just a word”

Sidharth Shukla fans were heartbroken with Salman Khan, mentioned Shehnaaz moving on so casually. One user blasted him and wrote, “Sidharth was private person he never wanted his relationship to be talk of the town and audience pass comment on it.. but sadly someone is using his death as promotion..she is in love with Raghav and that’s totally okay but why flashing sid’s pic why giving sid content ? Sid pic used on screen of tv during her song promotion .. what’s all this drama when you have moved on within 6 month of his demise &those who are saying Salman said move on to palak &Nigam they are clearly stupid ? They both have not met once after shooting & never spotted together.”

However, some fans came to Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan’s defence. They clarified that Salman tweaked his words and said to move on professionally. A user wrote, “Move on small Screen se hone ko bola hai bcz ab bdi screen pr aa rhi hai”

Shehnaaz Gill very recently made headlines for her link-up with co-actor Raghav Juyal. However, she hit back hard with a clarification. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde playing the lead. Film releases on April 21.

