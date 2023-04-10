It’s Eid and It’s officially Bhaijaan time. Eid and Salman Khan’s films go hand in hand. However, the combination of Eid and super-successful Salman films worked till 2016 as Sultan was his last release on the auspicious festive occasion, which was a ‘Super-Duper Hit’ at the Indian box office. Post that it has been a long wait for a roaring success.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is Salman’s litmus test on Eid and it needs to work to bring back his Eid Charm. Salman’s films on Eid are generally treated as his Eidi (festival gift) for his fans. But unfortunately, the actor has been having a bit of hard luck in delivering major success.

Sultan in 2016 had a rave opening number at 36.54 crores. The film entered the 300 crore club finishing the race at 300.45 crores and was a Super-Duper Hit at the box office, as per our verdict. In 2017, Salman Khan was expected to deliver another big success in the form of Tubelight with Kabir Khan post Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Tubelight collected 21.15 crores on its opening day but the film did a lifetime business of only 121.25 crores and was tagged an average film. In 2018, Bhaijaan tried his Eid luck with Race 3. The film’s buzz was quite high and opened at 29.10 crores. But word of mouth for the film was not much appreciated and it collected 169 crores with the verdict of an average film at the Box Office.

Salman Khan was back on Eid 2019 with the much-talked-about Bharat helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it was the safest bet since the duo had a golden run with Sultan. But even Bharat didn’t bag big numbers. It was a saving grace since the film had a huge opening of 42.30 crores and finished at 211 crores. The verdict for Bharat was ‘Plus’, indicating that the film did not incur any losses while earning some profits.

In 2021, ‘Sabki Aan Sabki Jaan, Sabka Ek Bhaijaan’ Salman created a lot of buzz with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But it arrived directly on OTT. Then in 2022, the actor didn’t come up with any Eid release. Now, after 6 years, Bhaijaan is ‘Eid-ready’ with a family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The promotional team of the film has been doing it all right. While Khan has left no stone unturned to hit the ball out of the court this time. Songs from the film Billi Billi, Bathukamma and Yentamma have clicked well with the masses.

Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to open to with big numbers. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Sidharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla. The film is set to release on Eid, 21 April 2023. Hopefully, Salman and his fans will say Eid Mubarak at the box office this year and get a major success with a verdict of Hit, Super-Hit or Super-Duper Hit!

