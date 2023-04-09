Salman Khan is currently the talk of the town owing to his much-anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film, which has been in the making for quite some time, is all set to hit big screens on the occasion of Eid 2023, i.e., April 21. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have been treating their fans with multiple posters and groovy songs. However, its recent track ‘Yentamma’ has grabbed netizens attention for some infamous reason.

‘Yentamma’, dropped a few days back, saw South sensation Ram Charan shaking a leg with Dabangg Khan, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hegde. It is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Payal, while the music is composed by Payal Dev. But what hasn’t gone down well with South fans is the actor’s dance steps. Scroll down to read in detail.

Soon after the song was dropped online, South fans objected to Salman Khan’s ‘Yentamma’ song and called his steps ‘vulgar’. Reacting to the same, Former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took to Twitter to bash the song. He wrote, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner,” wrote Former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

“Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to@CBFC_India to consider to BAN this,” said the cricketer further.

A renowned Tamil critic Prashanth Ranagswamy also expressed his displeasure over the Lungi step in Tamil. He Tweeted, “What kind of step is this? They’re calling veshti a lungi…and doing some sick move by putting their hands inside it. Worst (sic).”

Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Someone should seriously educate Bollywood about the difference between Lungi and veshti. Veshti is a traditional wear. Seriously irritating to see these types of vulgar dance moves in traditional wear (sic).”

While another said, “Bollywood trying so hard to cash in on the ‘Telugu’ fame… that they still don’t understand Telugus are not Madrasis. The blatant ignorance is annoying (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan being bashed for the steps? Do let us know.

