Last night, Bollywood and TV stars shone bright on the red carpet of a recently-held award show. From Janhvi Kapoor looking like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow dress to Shehnaaz Gill looking no less than a spicy hot chilly in a red dress, divas put their best fashion foot forward. At the same event, Disha Patani too emerged on the red carpet as a sizzling hot diva who opted for a silver metallic dress. But she got trolled as netizens thought she looked uncomfortable.

The Baaghi 3 actress was earlier in the news for her alleged breakup with Tiger Shroff and her dating rumours with her gym trainer. While she maintains her dignified silence, she often gets trolled for her outings and lunch dates.

For the award night, Disha Patani wore a silver thigh-high slit dress that accentuated her curves while flaunting her deep cleav*ga. Letting her long and fluffy tresses down, she rounded off her look with matching stilettos. However, while posing for paps on the red carpet, the actress was seen pulling her dress from the bottom in order to avoid any wardrobe malfunction. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for wearing an attire that she felt uncomfortable in.

Commenting on Disha Patani’s video, a user wrote “Bhai ek villain return me iska sbse Ganda roll tha dhokebaaz ka…real life me ese hotey bhi honge ye pkka ….jaisa dress-up hai Vesa khudh h …Ghatia disha patani isliye bekar lagti hai ye.”

“Why wear such a high slit gown if you have to constantly keep holding from showing your private part,” wrote 2nd user.

A third netizen said, “Bich Mai hath kyu rakh Rahi ho didi,”

A fourth user even compared her to Uorfi Javed and said, “Aisa style kyu krna jab har time chupana pdega boycott bollywood urfi javed se training le rhi.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha and Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

