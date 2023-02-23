Ruling the musical reign since its inception, T-Series has churned out the best musical hits under singles as well as movie space! Expanding the musical catalogue, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series Bhushan Kumar announces the eclectic mix of music catalog under the movie space. The company recently acquired musical rights of the films from upcoming instalment of Hera Pheri franchise to Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bawaal, Fighter, Sanki, Yodha, Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment’s Baaghi franchise amongst others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the music roster, Bhushan Kumar comments, “Ever since T-Series was founded in 1983, the aim was to deliver best quality music! Each movie stands out and is so different from each other, we are definitely excited to be working on these albums and truly look forward to bringing an eclectic mix of music that will cater to audiences both new and old.”

While the music label join hands with Hera Pheri, Fighter, Bawaal and other massive movies, it will continue entertaining audiences with a plethora of songs under singles space as well.

Must Read: When Dilip Kumar Met Madhubala For The Last Time After Marrying Saira Banu & Was Pained To See Her Condition: “Her Impish Smile Seemed Such An Effort”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News