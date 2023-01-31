The release of the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film ‘Bawaal’ has been pushed to a later date. The reason behind it is said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film.

The new release date of the film however, is something that the makers are still mulling over and will only divulge details once they get through the technical part.

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for films such as ‘Dangal’, ‘Chillar Party’ and the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Chhichhore’.

Commenting on the pushing of the release date of Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari said: “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.”

Bawaal’s new release date hasn’t been revealed yet but the makers are soon expected to make an announcement. While shooting for the film, VD and Janhvi treated their fans with some on-location photos. Being followed by millions of fans, the actor never miss to keep their fans updated about their whereabouts.

Bawaal, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has been shot using special technology in Poland and is ambitious in its on-screen presentation.

