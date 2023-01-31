Shah Rukh Khan being a Muslim has often played a Hindu character in many movies. When an actor plays a role, he or she lives the character, but never becomes the one – however, there have been many instances when people have slammed an actor for playing a character out of their religion. However, today we bring you a throwback video when Shah Rukh Khan was called as Shekhar Radha Krishna and interrogated by the media about what would be his reaction if people asked him about his religion and career. Well, Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet but educative answer still lingers in everyone’s mind. Amid Pathaan’s success and the ‘Hindu hate’ controversy, this video has been resurfacing once again.

SRK is known for his witty and sarcastic answers. He never misses his chance to mesmerise his audience with his intelligence, acting skills and charisma -that is SRK for you all!

In this throwback video, as shared by a Shah Rukh Khan fan page named SRK VIBE on Instagram, we can see SRK getting called with a Hindu name as Shekhar Khan SK (which later, SRK corrected the media person and shared that he will be Shekhar Radha Krishna) and questioned him about his perspective on religion and his acting career.

To that, Shah Rukh Khan gave a beautiful reply, he said, “I’ll answer the first question which is about Shekhar Radha Krishna, I don’t think there would be any difference and that’s what the point I was trying to make really that I have never being made to be aware through my profession or otherwise about my religion in this wonderful country. I find it really strange when I hear it also and I think artist have this tendency to transcend.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “Art and artists do have this little tendency that you don’t really consider who is from what community, what sect. I would still smell as sweet whatever name you call me by!” Check out the video below:

Well, it’s once again clear that there’s no one else as Shah Rukh Khan. He returned to the screens after 4 years with Pathaan, and the film has been breaking every record possible. What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know!

