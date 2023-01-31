Aamir Khan and Salman Khan share a beautiful friendship with each other. And over the years, we have seen their friendship grow into a bond. In the last 30 years, the two of them were seen together in one of the classic comedy movies Andaz Apna Apna and created a cult following with their performance. However, now reports are rife that Aamir Khan might have offered a film to Bhaijaan with the director RS Prasanna and well, if the reports are to be believed, then this would be a history in the making. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For the unversed, reports have been rife that Salman and Aamir have been meeting each other for multiple times, and that’s not just for bonding over tea or coffee it led to some professional endeavours as well.

Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, an insider of the development shared that Aamir Khan has proposed Salman Khan with a movie that will be helmed by the director RS Prasanna. The source further gave insight that Salman has also shown interest in doing the project too. The close source revealed, “In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan.”

The insider then shared, “Aamir will produce the film, and also be involved creatively in multiple aspects, whereas RS Prasanna will be at the helm of affairs as a director. This is the first time that Aamir is offering a film to Salman, and it is for a reason as he feels Salman would justify the film than anyone else in the industry. It’s a script and character that justifies Salman’s aura but with a strong content and flow of emotions. It’s a subject very close to Aamir’s heart and he is hopeful to embark on a new journey with Salman.” Well, if this happens then Hindi cinema’s two of biggest stars will be collaborating with each other.

The source even mentioned that Salman Khan asked Aamir Khan to return to acting as soon as possible and even shared that he would extend all of his support if he ever needed it. Well, what are your thoughts about it? Will this report turn out to be true? Let us know in the comments!

