Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are two of the most talented actors of this generation in Bollywood. Their on-screen chemistry has always impressed the audience and left them wanting more. Apart from that, they also had an off-screen romance which is known to almost everyone who is into celebrity gossip! But they have come a long way from that, and both the actors are happily married to their other halves. However, there’s no denying the fact that they shared a really good bond, and that is evident even in this old clip that we stumbled upon recently.

Deepika has won us over with her acting chops multiple times, and in every film she has appeared in, she has left a mark on the audience. It has also left a mark on her co-actors as well including Ranbir Kapoor. The duo did a couple of films together, leaving the fans bewitched by her excellent work. They have both worked in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha.

The old viral clip that has been posted on Instagram by one of the fan pages of the Pathaan actress from one of their appearances on Rajat Sharma’s chat show Aap Ki Adalat. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor sat in the courtroom-fashioned setup when the host charged the actor with something even her fans are guilty of! Sharma quotes that Kapoor has said, “Haan Main Deewana Hu Deepika Ka.”

Rajat Sharma also added that Ranbir has also said, “Deepika ke saath meri chemistry, physics, biology sab match karti hai.” DP could be seen blushing a bit over this adoration from Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, the Barfi actor is also known to be quite shy in his personal life and looked a little embarrassed, but overall, the duo was undoubtedly very cute. See the old video clip here:

Presently, Deepika Padukone has been boasting about the success of Pathaan, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie has been doing really well in the theatres, and it came out on the 25th of January.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is also busy with his upcoming projects, including Tu Jhooti Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to release on Holi. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

