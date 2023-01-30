Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree. The film has collected 542 crores worldwide including 335 crore gross in India. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it was not only the fastest Hindi film to enter the 100-crore club but has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 and is also the first Hindi film open at 100 crores worldwide. To celebrate the same, the leading cast Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham along with director Siddharth came together for a press meet.

The internet is flooded with pictures and videos of the trio and netizens are having a meltdown. During the press conference they were not only seen praising their co-star but also showering kisses, quite literally!

During the Pathaan success meets, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham were seen planting a peck of love on each other’s cheeks. And when it surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but start a meme fest while joking about the same. While posing for the paps, DP was seen planting a kiss of love on SRK’s cheek, while later SRK got up from his seat and kiss John leaving everyone to go ‘Awwww’.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web netizens couldn’t help but start a meme fest and joke about the same. A user user, “Kahi yh video Gauri Khan nhi dekhle fir Mannat ke bahr hi Sona padega.” A third user said, “Ranveer Singh leave the chat,” “Ab me Ranveer bro se bolunga,” said another netizen. “Srk Bhai Gauri Bhabhi Ka Toh Khof Rakho Btw Loved Pathaan,” wrote on user. “Ab ye ranveer singh ko mental trauma dena chahte hn dono…”read another comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While reacting to Shah Rukh Khan kissing John Abraham, one user said, “The way john is blushing,” while another wrote, “Pathan give a kiss to Jim.” “John is blushing,” said another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

At the same event, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about John Abraham and said that he was eagerly waiting to work with him.

Well, we must say what evening it was, unforgettable! Don’t you agree with us?

