Kartik Aaryan has been hitting the headlines ever since his movie Shehzada was announced. The film was about to release on February 10, 2023 but as per recent reports it has now been confirmed that Kartik Aaryan starrer has been postponed and got a new release date. However, amid all of these, rumours are rife that makers of the film made this decision to show their love and respect to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as it has been doing so well at the box office. Now, this new update didn’t sit right with the netizens. and they have been lashing out at the actor and makers of the film.

After Luka Chuppi, Kartik and Kriti Sanon have been paired up once again, and the duo was seen busy promoting their film. Audiences loved their on-screen chemistry before and they have been waiting to see them again. For the unversed, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Now, as per recent reports, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada’s release date got postponed to get a better space at the box office amid Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan massive success. Now, Shehzada will be released a week later, on February 17, 2023.

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst and critic, tweeted on his Twitter handle, “#KartikAaryan’s #Shehzada pushed by one week & will now release on 17th Feb. Kartik & makers of Shehzada doesn’t want to confront #Pathaan which is doing well & eat out each other business.. The Love & Respect Kartik has for #ShahRukHkhan is praiseworthy..”

#KartikAaryan’s #Shehzada pushed by one week & will now release on 17th Feb. Kartik & makers of Shehzada doesn’t want to confront #Pathaan which is doing well & eat out each other business.. The Love & Respect Kartik has for #ShahRukHkhan is praiseworthy.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 30, 2023

As soon as the tweet went live, Twiteratti shared their opinion in the comment section. While it was mentioned ‘love and respect’, they tagged it as ‘fear’. One of them wrote, “Actually me Kartik ko darr lag rha hai movie flop hone Ka usko pta hai es movie ke baad wo jitna bda bda BAAT Kar rha hai wo Nahi Kar payega bechara.”

Another comment can be read as, “Kartik Aaryan dar gaya king bolte mera bhaii.”

Third one wrote, “The fear Kartik has from Pathaan’s success is praiseworthy”, while another one tweeted, “Bhai direct bolo na darr hai.”

Well, it’s fear or respect – what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s movie Shehzada getting postponed.

