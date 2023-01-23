Kartik Aaryan happens to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the country and is often linked with his co-stars. From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, his name has been linked to all the actresses that he has ever worked with or gone out for a cup of coffee. In a recent interview, Kartik opened up about his coffee dates with the Bollywood beauties and gave a quirky answer to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kartik enjoys a huge fan following in the country and on social media with over 27 million followers on Instagram. She is especially very popular among the females here in the country who are often seen going gaga over his public appearances and sometimes come unannounced to meet him at his Mumbai residence.

Kartik Aaryan in a recent conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat spilled the beans on a lot of things. From his fallout with Karan Johar to his dating life, the actor answered everything but in a quirky manner.

During the interview, Kartik Aaryan was asked about going on coffee dates with his leading ladies without taking Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s name. Replying to the same, the actor said, “Sir, main sach hi bolunga. Soch raha hu kitna sach! Sir, mujhe coffee peena pasand he, koi bhi mujhe date pe le jaane ke liye puchta he toh mujhe pata he ki woh coffee piyenge toh main unke saath chala jaata hu. Main bahut generous insaan hu aur woh news bahar aa jati he… usse jyada kuch nahi hai. Maine aisa koi record create nahi kiya… Do log kahi pe dikh jaate hain, toh woh bus usme kuch na kuch news ho hi jaati he ki ye dono saath main he aur inka kuch chal raha hain… mujhe lagta hai main aapke saath coffee peene jaunga toh bhi bolenge!”

For the unversed, a while ago Shehzada actor was linked with Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan and a post that was linked with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend Niharika Thakur.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan spilling the beans on his coffee dates? Tell us in the space below.

