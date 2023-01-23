The countdown has already begun for Pathaan and fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Shah Rukh Khan spell his charm on the big screen once again. After making us wait for 4 long years, SRK is making his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s action thriller where he’s paired opposite Deepika Padukone who will be fighting against the bad guy John Abraham. As the film is inching closer to its release, it’s being embroiled in controversies and how.

From past some time, we have seen the SRK starrer being called for a boycott by netizens. But little did we know that a part of it could spark a meme fest and how. Scroll down to know in detail.

Recently a Twitter user took to social media to share a comment of another social media who accidentally cancelled a city while calling for a boycott for Pathaan. It so happened when a screenshot of comments surfaced on the web and it read “Boycott Patna”. And this was it for netizens as it didn’t take long for them to kick-start the meme fest. Soon after it went viral on social media, netizens shared some hilarious memes.

Sharing the screenshot a user wrote, “Chacha aap rehne do. Pathaan ki jagha Patna ki waat laga rahe ho.” “Aise aise log boycott kar rahe the jo aaj tak theatre gaye hi nahi. Bhai tumhare karne se kya hoga. Jo tumhre boycott ke liye bhadka rahe who khudh #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow dekhne jaa rahe. Tum raho internet explorer ki duniya main mast.”

Check them out below:

ऐसे ऐसे लोग बॉयकॉट कर रहे थें जो आजतक थिएटर गए ही नही, भाई तुम्हारे करने से क्या होगा जो तुम्हे बॉयकॉट के लिए जो भड़का रहे वो खुद #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow देखने जा रहे है तुम लगे रहो इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर की दुनिया में ही मस्त 😂 — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) January 22, 2023

Patne be like pic.twitter.com/Bbo0dMk6Nr — Shobhan Ojha (@coach_shobhan) January 22, 2023

Snapchat – snapdeal thing 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/yDgtNVSmQP — Abishek Rai (@AbishekRai12) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan has been making right kind of noise ahead of its release. We have been bringing you its day-wise Advance Booking collections and it seems to be taking the ticket window by storm.

Pathaan will hit the screens on Jan 25.

