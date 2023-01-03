Kamaal R Khan has called out The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri by claiming he’s trying to gain publicity via Pathaan controversy. As most know, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone led film landed in a pool of row after the ‘saffron bikini’ in Besharam Rang song caught the attention of politicians. Scroll below for all that KRK has to say.

A few days ago, Vivek shared his opinion on the Besharam Rang song calling it a “bad copy of Instagram reels.” As expected, Shah Rukh Khan fans began trolling the filmmaker and even dragged her daughter into the controversy. They shared her bikini pictures and circulated them all over social media.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri shared screenshots of death threats that he received from Shah Rukh Khan fans, after he shared his take on the Pathaan controversy. Now, KRK is accusing The Vaccine War director of gaining publicity from the latest row.

KRK wrote, “My friend @vivekagnihotri is trying to get publicity out of #Pathaan Controversy. So he is sharing DM of some Nalla people. Many people are threatening me everyday but I won’t do that. And why #Vivek does allow people to send him DM?”

Many Shah Rukh Khan fans agreed with KRK, saying Vivek Agnihotri is gaining limelight to create hype around his upcoming film, The Vaccine War.

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

My friend @vivekagnihotri is trying to get publicity out of #Pathaan Controversy. So he is sharing DM of some Nalla people. Many people are threatening me everyday but I won’t do that. And why #Vivek does allow people to send him DM? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, KRK has been spreading false information around the release of Pathaan. He claims that the title will be changed and the saffron bikini will be removed amid the Besharam Rang controversy. In order to do all of this, Shah Rukh Khan and team will push the release date of the film.

