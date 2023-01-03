The Covid pandemic was a huge shocker for all the film industries across the globe. The exhibition sector saw a huge downfall with several centres shutting down permanently. Thankfully, there were films like KGF Chapter 2, Sooryavanshi and others that managed to provide some sort of revival. So today, we’ll be taking a look at the highest-grossing Indian films at the box office in the post-Covid era.

Before we get started, let us inform you that the list includes the nett box office collections of Indian films from all across the country. The list comprises numbers from all languages and isn’t just restricted to the Hindi version. The top 10 list is inclusive of the films that arrived after the end of Covid’s second wave, marking the end of the pandemic.

The list is topped by none other than Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 with a humongous Indian nett collection of 856 crores (inclusive of all languages). Interestingly, in the top 3, two films from the Kannada industry have marked their presence with another being Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Take a look at the complete list below:

KGF Chapter 2 (Sandalwood) – 856 crores

RRR (Tollywood) – 772 crores

Kantara (Sandalwood) – 311 crores

Pushpa (Tollywood) – 268 crores

Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Kollywood) – 266.70 crores

Brahmastra (Bollywood) – 267 crores

The Kashmir Files (Bollywood) – 252.50 crores

Vikram (Kollywood) – 248 crores

Drishyam 2 (Bollywood) – 235.01 crores

Sooryavanshi (Bollywood) – 195.04 crores

With many biggies scheduled to come up soon, let’s hope the list keeps on growing and someone manages to topple KGF Chapter 2.

